Truck driver shot dead

Sonepat, April 3
Bike-borne assailants shot dead a 32-year-old truck driver near a liquor vend on Kishora village road of the district in broad daylight today.
The deceased has been identified as Amit, alias Chiku, of Kamaspur village.
After receiving information, DCP Nikita Khattar, CIA-2 in-charge Inspector Ajay Dhankar and Bahalgarh SHO Inspector Rishikant reached the spot to inquire the matter.
As per information, complainant and AMit’s elder brother Sumit Kumar is the PA of Rai MLA Mohan Lal Badoli and had contested the sarpanch election.
A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 34, IPC, and Section 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.
