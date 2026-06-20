Truck ferrying urea bags seized in Sirsa

The Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) has alleged that subsidised agricultural-grade urea meant for farmers was allegedly being sold as technical-grade urea to industrial units in different states.

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BKE state chief Lakhvinder Singh Aulakh said they received information that a private firm operating from Barwala in Panchkula was allegedly supplying farmers’ urea to industries under the tag of technical-grade urea.

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Aulakh said activists of the farm union in coordination with officials of the Agriculture Department carried out a sting operation. Posing as customers, they allegedly struck a deal for 500 bags of urea and deposited Rs 20,000 as an advance payment. He claimed that after receiving the advance, the supplier shared videos showing the bags being loaded into a truck and sought the remaining payment.

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The BKE members tracked the vehicle that was intercepted near Moriwala village in Sirsa by officials of the Agriculture Department and police.

Aulakh said around 500 bags of urea, valued at nearly Rs 9.44 lakh, were seized.