Truck hits bike, boy killed

Jhajjar, October 5
A 12-year-old boy was killed and his uncle suffered injuries when their bike was hit by a truck near Rezang La Memorial on the Delhi road here today. The deceased, identified as Laksya of Sadhu Shah Nagar in Rewari city, was a student of Class VII.
The incident occurred while Laksya and his uncle Bhudev were on way to a petrol station to get their bike tank refilled. The truck driver tried to escape after the mishap, but passers-by caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.
