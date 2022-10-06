Truck hits bike, boy killed

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 5

A 12-year-old boy was killed and his uncle suffered injuries when their bike was hit by a truck near Rezang La Memorial on the Delhi road here today. The deceased, identified as Laksya of Sadhu Shah Nagar in Rewari city, was a student of Class VII.

The incident occurred while Laksya and his uncle Bhudev were on way to a petrol station to get their bike tank refilled. The truck driver tried to escape after the mishap, but passers-by caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.

#jhajjar #Rewari