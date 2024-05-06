Truck hits bike, two persons die in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 5

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Rajpur village on the Bilaspur-Jagadhri road in Yamunanagar district.

The deceased have been identified as Jitender of Ledi village and Mamta of Naya Gaon village of the district. According to information, Jitender and Mamta were going towards Bilaspur town on Saturday when the incident took place.

When they reached near Rajpur village, their motorcycle was hit by a truck.

Jintender died on the spot and Mamta died at Trauma Centre of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar. A case was registered against unknown truck driver at the Sadhaura police station.

