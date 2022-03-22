Karnal: Truck hits two girl students, one killed

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 21

An 18-year-old girl student of the ITI was killed, while another received injuries as a speeding truck hit them near Taraori on the NH-44 today.

The deceased was identified as Jyoti of Kurukshetra, while the injured Shiwani of Jhanjhari village of the district was undergoing treatment, said the police. They were students of the ITI Taraori and were going towards the NH-44 to board a bus. Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit them, resulting in the accident. They were taken to hospital, where Jyoti was declared dead. A case was registered in this regard.