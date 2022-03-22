Karnal: Truck hits two girl students, one killed

Karnal, March 21
An 18-year-old girl student of the ITI was killed, while another received injuries as a speeding truck hit them near Taraori on the NH-44 today.
The deceased was identified as Jyoti of Kurukshetra, while the injured Shiwani of Jhanjhari village of the district was undergoing treatment, said the police. They were students of the ITI Taraori and were going towards the NH-44 to board a bus. Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit them, resulting in the accident. They were taken to hospital, where Jyoti was declared dead. A case was registered in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...