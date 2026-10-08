A 65-year-old truck driver died after his truck went out of control and plunged into the Ghaggar river at the Otu Head in Rania late Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Nahar Singh. The accident triggered a rescue operation that continued for nearly five to six hours as villagers and officials worked through the night to pull the driver and the truck out of the water.

According to locals, some people who were fishing near Otu Weir noticed the truck in the river and tried to help. Soon after, Otu village sarpanch representative Sharanjit Singh reached the spot and alerted the police and the administration.

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A hydra machine was brought in to recover the truck. The vehicle was finally pulled out around 2.30 am, while Nahar Singh was brought out with the help of ropes. By then, he had died.

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Ellenabad SDM Aditi Singhania also reached the spot and monitored the rescue operation. The truck owner arrived during the night, while Nahar Singh’s family was informed about the incident. They later reached Sirsa.

The police have kept the body in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday. The accident also damaged the safety railing at Otu Head, following which the police increased security at the site.

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Two trucks collide on Bharat Mala highway

In another accident in Sirsa district, two trucks collided head-on near Saktakhera village on the Bharat Mala highway in Dabwali.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital in Dabwali after passersby alerted the police and an ambulance. They were later referred to Hanumangarh for further treatment. One of the drivers, 28-year-old Anil Kumar, son of Sitaram and a resident of Rajgarh in Rajasthan, died during treatment.

According to his younger brother Sudesh Kumar, Anil was carrying Pepsi from Pathankot to Rajasthan when a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into his vehicle near Saktakhera.

Chautala police post in-charge Satpal Singh said, Anil’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. The other truck driver is still undergoing treatment.