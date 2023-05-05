Truck rams into container on KMP eway, 20 hurt

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 4

Over 20 labourers were injured when the truck they were travelling in rammed into a container on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Bahadurgarh town here today.

The container’s driver managed to flee from the spot, while the injured were taken to the trauma centre in Bahadurgarh.

Some of them were referred to the PGIMS Rohtak due to their critical condition.

The incident took place in the morning when the labourers were returning to Delhi from Rohtak after working in a wedding function. The police rushed to the spot on getting information about the mishap and took the injured to

the hospital.

“The truck driver was in a drunken state, hence he lost control over the vehicle and hit the container from the rear side. Those sitting in the truck’s cabin suffered serious injuries,” said one of the injured labourers.