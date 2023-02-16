Truck rams into pick-up, two killed

Gurugram, February 15
Two persons were killed and one was injured as a speeding truck rammed into a stationary pick-up jeep loaded with garbage at Rajiv Chowk flyover in the wee hours of Wednesday. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station.
According to the police, five men, including the driver of the pick-up jeep, were headed to Sector 33 from Hero Honda Chowk when the jeep’s tyre got punctured at Rajiv Chowk flyover.
Following the complaint of the driver, an FIR was registered against the unknown truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC.
“We are conducting raids to nab the truck driver”, said ASI Rakesh Kumar, the investigating officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...
After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life
Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...