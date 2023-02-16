Truck rams into pick-up, two killed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 15

Two persons were killed and one was injured as a speeding truck rammed into a stationary pick-up jeep loaded with garbage at Rajiv Chowk flyover in the wee hours of Wednesday. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station.

According to the police, five men, including the driver of the pick-up jeep, were headed to Sector 33 from Hero Honda Chowk when the jeep’s tyre got punctured at Rajiv Chowk flyover.

Following the complaint of the driver, an FIR was registered against the unknown truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC.

“We are conducting raids to nab the truck driver”, said ASI Rakesh Kumar, the investigating officer.