True spirituality lies in selfless service, social welfare: Haryana Governor

Governor Asim Kumar Ghosh addressed devotees, organisers and saints at the annual Yagya Sangam and Bhandara, organised on Sunday in memory of Mahant Baba Prem Das of Tikana Sant Baba Sanwal Shah Ashram. His wife, Mitra Ghosh, was also present on the occasion.

He said India’s rich tradition of saints had always guided society towards the path of love, compassion, harmony and humanity. The teachings and thoughts of saints remind people that true spirituality is not limited to religious rituals and worship but lies in selfless service to the needy, mutual respect and the overall welfare of society.

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"A yagya is a sacred symbol of India's ancient cultural tradition, conveying the message of sacrifice, dedication and the welfare of all," he added.

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Earlier, the Governor flagged off an anti-drug awareness rally organised by the NSS Cell at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU). He said the goal of a developed India could be achieved only when its youth were healthy, aware and free from addiction. Stressing the importance of social responsibility, he urged educational institutions and communities to strengthen awareness campaigns and make the movement for a drug-free society a collective mission.

The rally saw the participation of 172 NSS volunteers from nine states who were attending the National Integration Camp at MDU.

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VCMilap Punia stressed the need to foster a drug-free environment as a prerequisite for a healthy society and called for collective action to address the challenge of substance abuse.