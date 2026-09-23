Mahan Swatantra Senani Lalti Ram Trust moves Delhi HC, seeks INA martyrs’ memorial at Red Fort

A Haryana-based organisation founded in memory of an Indian National Army (INA) veteran has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) to the Delhi High Court seeking setting up of a memorial in memory of the INA martyrs at the Red Fort.

The Mahan Swatantra Senani Lalti Ram Trust, registered in Dubaldhan village of Jhajjar district has filed the petition seeking issuance of direction to the Centre to construct and establish a dedicated memorial while referring to a proposal by the Centre. The trust wants this done “in accordance with law and subject to all applicable heritage, archaeological, conservation, security and statutory requirements and at least direct authorities to “take and communicate a reasoned decision on the approved proposal within appropriate time.”

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Veepak Kadyan, grandson of INA veteran Lalti Ram informed ‘The Tribune’ that Lalti Ram’s five sons served in Army and are retired, while out of nine grandsons and three granddaughters, six are serving in the Army and the police. Kadyan, who works in a private firm, informed they decided to file the PIL as the Centre in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on August 2, 2021, had stated that among proposals approved for Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations, it was establishing a memorial at Red Fort dedicated to INA martyrs.

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Kadyan said more than five years on, no dedicated memorial was constructed. Advocates Naveen Bamel and Manav Trivedi, who filed the PIL on behalf of the trust, recalled the contribution of the INA in the freedom struggle and also referred to the hoisting of the Tricolour at Moirang in Manipur in 1944 which was a landmark moment.

Stating that a government proposal to build one has sat unfulfilled for more than four years, advocate Naveen Bamel said that on October 21, 2018, 75th anniversary of INA government, which was founded on October 21, 1943, PM Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort going against the established norms. “The PM had mentioned in the speech that the INA government was the first government of the undivided India and Neta Ji was the first Prime Minister of undivided India,” he said.

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Bamel said there were memorials like India Gate which has names of the soldiers who lost their lives in WW1 inscribed on it and Amar Jawan Jyoti in memory of 1971 war martyrs. Another war memorial was set up at the India Gate in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country while fighting the enemy after Independence. But there is no memorial for those 26,000 soldiers of the INA in the national capital.

The petition cites Article 51A(b), stating the fundamental duty on citizens to cherish and follow the noble ideals which inspired the national struggle for freedom, and points to the existing INA War Memorial in Singapore which was built for the unknown soldiers under the motto “Ittefaq, Etmad, Kurbani” (Unity, Faith and Sacrifice).

The petition also distinguished the demand for memorial from the 2019 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum already operating at the Fort, arguing a museum serves preservation and education while ‘a memorial provides a permanent place of public remembrance and homage to those who sacrificed their lives’. The petition was filed on September 21, 2026, and awaits listing before the Delhi High Court, advocate Bamel said.

The trust was set up in memory of INA veteran Lalti Ram (January 1, 1921 to May 9, 2021) who attended several official commemorations at the Red Fort in his final years, including the 2018 ceremony where Prime Minister Modi unfurled the Tricolour while wearing an Azad Hind Fauj cap, and the 2019 Republic Day parade, in which he marched alongside fellow veterans Parmanand, Hira Singh and Bhagmal.