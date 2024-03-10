Charitable trust offers financial aid to Yamunanagar pupils

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, March 9
Charitable trust Ek Prayaas Aapke Saath is extending financial assistance to students enrolled in government schools and government colleges across Yamunanagar district. It stands as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives in shaping a brighter future for students in Yamunanagar district.
At present, 17 students have opted for different streams such as BSc., BCom, BA, BCA, MA, and a few are preparing for entrance exams like NEET, CA and JEE Advanced.
“Our organisation (trust) is paying institute and hostel fee of these 17 students so that they do not have to face any problem in getting proper education,” said Ram Swaroop Sharma, president of the organisation. Sharma said the organisation was founded in 2021 by him along with several other former principals, teachers, and conscientious members of society.
Kundan Lal Kalra, general secretary and Shish Pal Chauhan, chief advisor of the organisation (trust) said that on March 10, an intensive eligibility exam comprising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) would be administered to as many as 97 students hailing from six government colleges of the district at the Government College, Aharwala.
“Following the examination, a selected group of 25 to 30 students, who demonstrate exceptional aptitude and passion for learning will proceed to the next phase: an interview. The crucial stage allows us to delve deeper into each candidate’s aspirations, commitment to academic excellence and their drive to succeed,” said Kalra.
He said from covering tuition fees and educational expenses, to offering scholarships and mentorship programmes, the trust endeavours to ensure that no student is left behind due to financial hardships.
“This rigorous examination serves as the initial screening process, designed to discern the brightest minds among the cohort. Recognising the significance of education as a catalyst for socio-economic progress, the organisation aims to alleviate the financial burdens that often hinder the educational pursuits of deserving students,” said Kalra.
