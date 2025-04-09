Truth of crumbling infra in sporting district

The state-operated sports infrastructure in Rohtak, which has given sportspersons of international repute to the nation, is falling apart due to poor maintenance.

Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium as well as Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex located in Rohtak continue to be in a bad shape as they await the release of adequate funds by the authorities.

What to talk of world-class facilities, Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium, which has produced Olympic bronze-winner wrestler Sakshi Malik, and several world champions, does not have basic amenities like washrooms for players and even a proper boundary wall.

"Women athletes coming for practice have to face a lot of inconvenience due to the unavailability of washrooms. The existing ones have been rendered unusable," said the parent of an athlete.

Players and their parents said to make matters worse, anti-social elements and drug addicts entered the stadium and stole taps, metal pipes and other fittings in the absence of round-the-clock security arrangements.

"The presence of addicts and anti-social elements poses a threat to the safety of sportspersons, especially girls," said Vikas, who brings his children to the stadium for practice.

A wild growth of bushes and shrubs can be seen on the stadium premises, where stray dogs and monkeys roam around. "Monkeys routinely damage CCTV cameras, power cables, air-conditioner units, but there is no check on their entry to the stadium," lamented a coach.

Another coach pointed out that the tin-roof of a hall leaked during rains and the infrastructure required urgent maintenance.

The authorities had been repeatedly apprised of the prevailing situation, but to no avail.

The availability of coaches is also a cause of concern. "The only badminton coach was recently transferred to another district. The players, who were preparing for a national tournament slated to be organised shortly, suddenly find themselves in the middle of nowhere," said Deepak Rathee, whose child is a budding shuttler.

Another parent said owing to mismanagement at the state-run sports facilities, many parents were forced to take their children to private academies.

Rohtak DC Dhirendra Khadgata said the matter had been flagged during the recent visit of state Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam. "The minister said he would get the needful done at the earliest," he claimed.

The Deputy Director (Sports), Rohtak zone, Sunita Khatri, said estimates for the repair, maintenance and renovation of different sports facilities in the district were being prepared.

"A proposal to build shops along the boundary wall of the stadium is also awaiting approval," she stated.

Meanwhile, as per official sources, estimates to the tune of Rs 24 crore had been sent to the authorities for the laying of athletic track, hockey astro-turf, repair and electric works at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex.

"Estimates are also being prepared for the renovation of the stadium," said District Sports Officer Manoj Kumar.

Sources in the Sports Department pointed out that the move to set up sports nurseries in villages across the state could be a game-changer, provided it was executed effectively.

"The establishment of sports nurseries will not only provide the requisite training facilities to budding sportspersons at their doorstep, and employment opportunities to trainers, but also reduce the pressure on sports facilities at the district headquarters," observed a coach.