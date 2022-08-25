Truth should come out in Sonali Phogat case, says Haryana BJP chief Dhankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

Asserting that the party and the Haryana government were standing with the family of Sonali Phogat, the actor-turned-politician who died in Goa on Tuesday, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar on Thursday said the truth should come out in the case.

Speaking to media persons here, Dhankar said, “The Haryana government and the BJP are standing with her family. Sonali Phogat was an important leader of the party. As soon as I got the information, I spoke to the Goa BJP president and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal,” he said

Dhankar said Khattar too spoke to the Goa Chief Minister, requesting him for a proper investigation.

“We requested the Goa government to conduct the post-mortem in the presence of the family,” he said, adding that the National Commission for Women has also taken cognizance and “the truth will definitely come out”.