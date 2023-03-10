Trying to run over cops, 3 held

Karnal, March 9
Three youths have been arrested for allegedly trying to run over police personnel, including an SHO, with the car they were travelling in at a checkpost near Ambedkar Chowk here on Wednesday.
The accused, Gaurav, Abhishek, and Shanky, all residents of Shamgarh here, were produced at a local court today and sent to judicial custody. Inspector Lalit Kumar, SHO, Civil Lines police station, said, “I, along with other police personnel, had set up a checkpoint at Ambedkar Chowk in order to maintain law and order on Holi. I signalled a speeding car, which was approaching the checkpost from Gandhi Chowk side, to stop. Instead of stopping the car, they tried to run over me and other police personnel. We had a narrow escape.”
A case has been registered.
