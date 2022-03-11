Tubewell connections: Farmers asked to pay Rs30,000 consent money by Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 10

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has given another opportunity to the left-out farmers, who had applied between January, 1, 2014 and December, 31, 2018, to get tubewell connections but could not make compliance of the demand notice issued at that time.

They can deposit the consent money of Rs 30,000 within three months after the issuance of notice.

The UHBVN is preparing the list of such farmers, who did not deposit the consent money at that time, said Sudhakar Tiwari, Superintending Engineer (SE) (operation) Karnal circle.

He further said after the directions of the power corporation, a fresh opportunity had been given to the farmers. “We will issue notices to such farmers on March 16 and they have to deposit their consent amount within three months,” the SE added.

The consent money would be adjusted in the cost of line work to be erected, the SE added. Tiwari further said consumers could call them on toll-free number 1912 for any power, bill and meter-related complaints.