Tubewells getting illegal electricity supply found, inquiry committee set up

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 22

The CM’s Flying Squad team detected three tubewells having unauthorised power supply connection at two villages of Palwal district on Wednesday.

The team has recommended legal action against those responsible for providing the connection. ACP Rajesh Kumar of the flying squad said the team raided a tubewell at Deeghot village and two at Rundhi village. No record of power supply connections to these tubewells was found with the Electricity Department.

Kumar said the owners of the tubewells told the officials that they had paid an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh per connection through a contractor of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). “The Superintending Engineer of the DHBVN has set up a committee to look into the matter. The committee will investigate that how the connections were provided without any official process and no documents,” Kumar said.

The connections to these tubewells might had been released without the submission of the cost of the estimate and the materials such as cables, electric poles and transformers used in providing the connections, he added.

“An action will be taken against the offenders. This is perhaps first-of-its kind case when electricity connections to tubewells have been found to be unauthorised in the district,” he added.