Tuesdays to be ‘no meeting days’ in govt offices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

To ensure that public and elected representatives have easy access to officers in the Haryana Civil Secretariat and the head offices located at Chandigarh and Panchkula, the state government has decided to declare Tuesdays as “no meeting days”.

An official spokesperson said a letter in that regard had been issued by the Chief Secretary’s office to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional and deputy commissioners to comply with the said instructions.