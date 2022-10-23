Tuesdays to be ‘no meeting days’ in govt offices

Chandigarh, October 22
To ensure that public and elected representatives have easy access to officers in the Haryana Civil Secretariat and the head offices located at Chandigarh and Panchkula, the state government has decided to declare Tuesdays as “no meeting days”.
An official spokesperson said a letter in that regard had been issued by the Chief Secretary’s office to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional and deputy commissioners to comply with the said instructions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...