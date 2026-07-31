‘Tughlaqi order’, says INLD

The Haryana Cabinet’s decision to levy property tax on the basis of Collector rates has not gone down well with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Terming it as ‘Tughlaqi order’, Abhay Singh Chautala, national president of the party, has condemned it.

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The leader further warned that if the order was not revoked, people would be forced to protest.

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Chautala said earlier, there was only a nominal house tax, which was later replaced by property tax during the Congress regime. He claimed that the BJP government had linked property tax to Collector rates, placing additional financial burden on people.

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He said the new system would result in taxpayers paying up to five times more tax. As Collector rates increase, property tax would also rise proportionately.

Furthermore, every floor of a building would be assessed separately, leading to even higher tax liabilities. He said at a time when people were struggling with inflation, the government had decided to “loot” people.