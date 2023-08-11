 Gurugram: TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Gurugram: TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence

Gurugram: TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence

Mukesh Kumar alleged a foreign media house was making calls to Gurugram Police Commissioner and pressuring to take action against Hindus

Gurugram: TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Gurugram, August 11

A Sudarshan News editor has been arrested by police here over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana, an official said.

The TV channel termed the arrest of Mukesh Kumar, its resident editor, an attack on media freedom and had initially alleged he was "abducted" by some goons.

Police said he was arrested by the Cyber Crime, East Police Station.

Six people have been killed in the communal violence which erupted in Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked. 

Police said that in a post on X, called Twitter till recently, Kumar alleged a foreign media house has been making calls to the Gurugram Police Commissioner and pressuring her to take action against Hindus over the communal riots.

In a statement on Friday, the Gurugram Police termed Kumar's post baseless, false and misleading. They said an FIR was registered under relevant section of the IT Act and other sections against the journalist at the Cyber Crime, East Police Station. 

In his post on August 8, Kumar wrote, "The @AJENews (Al Jazeera News Channel) has been making calls to the Gurgaon Police Commissioner and pressuring her to take action against Hindus. And after receiving the call, @DC_Gurugram comes under so much pressure she picks up Hindu activists from anywhere."

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said on Friday Kumar was arrested and taken to a hospital for his medical examination The Sudarshan News had earlier claimed in an X post that its resident editor Kumar has been "abducted" from Gurugram. 

The channel said he had gone to Mewat to help "struggling" Hindu activists. It said he was abducted by "well-built goons" from his car in Sector 17, Gurugram.

It issued another statement later, saying it took the Gurugram Police seven hours to issue a press note informing about the arrest.

"This arrest is totally illegal and wrong. Sudarshan News stands by Mukesh Kumar ji and considers the arrest an attack on media freedom," it said with the hashtag #ReleaseMukeshKumar. 

 

#Gurugram #Nuh #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Monsoon over north India falters in August, with states receiving rain significantly below normal

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

4
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Himachal

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

9
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated