Two absconding cops dismissed from service

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 27

Shashank Kumar Sawan, holding the charge as SP of the Haryana State Narcotics Bureau, Madhuban, has dismissed two police personnel who have been absconding for the past over two months in an alleged case of corruption, in which they had accepted bribe for showing less recovery of drugs from an accused. A police official has already been arrested in the case.

“The services of ASI Krishan and constable Ajay have been dismissed. They have been absent from duty for the past several days and are not cooperating with the police in the investigation. They have spoiled police image,” he said.

The IGP, Karnal Range, Satender Kumar Gupta, had already announced an award of Rs 5,000 each regarding the whereabouts of the absconding accused, the SP said.

The Karnal police had registered a case against four police officials of the Narcotics Bureau, Karnal unit, on May 14, added the SP.

#Karnal