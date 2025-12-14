DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Two accused in loot, kidnapping case arrested

Two accused in loot, kidnapping case arrested

Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 08:40 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
The police have managed to arrest two men, identified as Prince, a resident of Gurugram, and Mohit, a resident of Loha Khurd village (Jhajjar), in connection with a loot and kidnapping case. A car used in the crime has been recovered from them. They were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

Karmaveer, Jhajjar CIA in-charge, said on October 30, Satish of Maharashtra had come to Jhajjar grain market to collect his paddy crop. When he reached near the HP petrol pump on the Jhajjar–Rewari highway, a group of six youths in two vehicles stopped his car.

“They assaulted Satish, broke the vehicle’s windows, and snatched around Rs 11 lakh kept in the car along with his wallet. After the incident, the victim was handed over to other accomplices of the accused, who forcibly took him to Himachal Pradesh and assaulted him there,” he said.

Upon receiving complaint, a case was registered at the Jhajjar Sadar police station and an investigation initiated into the incident. Later, the case was handed over to the Jhajjar CIA.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Azad Kumar conducted an investigation and succeeded in arresting two of the accused involved in the crime.

