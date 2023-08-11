Two accused linked to Nuh clashes held after encounter

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 10

The police nabbed two accused in Nuh clashes following a brief encounter today where one accused was hit in cross-firing and was being treated in hospital.

The encounter took place near a hill of Sakho village in the Tauru block of Nuh when the duo, identified as Munfed and Saikul, was trying to flee on a bike. They allegedly fired at the police, which was retaliated.

Munfed was hit in a leg and fell from the bike. A country-made pistol, a cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, the police said.

According to the police, there were reports that some accused were hiding in the Aravalli hills, following which a search operation was undertaken and the duo was nabbed.

Meanwhile, various social media messages have been going viral, warning “suspects” of the UP-style encounter justice after bulldozer punishment. Following this, the suspects and accused have been making a beeline for police stations to surrender or get their names cleared. The surrenders are being mediated by local sarpanches.

