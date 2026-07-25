DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Two Air Force aspirants killed, one injured in Jhajjar road mishap

Two Air Force aspirants killed, one injured in Jhajjar road mishap

According to an eyewitness, the trio were travelling in a car when it was hit from behind by a pick-up vehicle

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 06:58 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The mangled car after the accident on the Jhajjar–Bahadurgarh road. Photo: Sumit Tharan
Advertisement

Two young men were killed and another sustained serious injuries in a car-pickup vehicle collision near the police lines on the Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh road on Saturday.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Mukul and Nishant, while the injured, Deepak, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

According to an eyewitness, the trio were travelling in a car when it was hit from behind by a pick-up vehicle. The impact was so severe that the car rammed into a truck, leaving all the occupants critically injured. Mukul and Nishant later succumbed to their injuries, while Deepak remains under treatment.

Advertisement

Police and an ambulance rushed to the spot after receiving information. With the help of local residents, the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar, where doctors declared Nishant dead, while Mukul was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries. Deepak is undergoing treatment.

The tragedy has left the families devastated. Mukul and Nishant were preparing for an Indian Air Force recruitment examination, while Deepak had recently been selected for the Indian Air Force and was scheduled to join training soon.

Advertisement

“Nishant and Mukul had been preparing for an Air Force recruitment examination. The tragic accident cut short the promising futures of both youths and has sent shockwaves across the region,” a villager said.

Jhajjar Congress MLA and former Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal visited the Civil Hospital after learning about the accident. She met the bereaved families, expressed her condolences and assured them of all possible support.

Police have registered a case against the pick-up driver and launched an investigation into the accident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts