Two Air Force aspirants killed, one injured in Jhajjar road mishap

Two young men were killed and another sustained serious injuries in a car-pickup vehicle collision near the police lines on the Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh road on Saturday.

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The deceased were identified as Mukul and Nishant, while the injured, Deepak, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

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According to an eyewitness, the trio were travelling in a car when it was hit from behind by a pick-up vehicle. The impact was so severe that the car rammed into a truck, leaving all the occupants critically injured. Mukul and Nishant later succumbed to their injuries, while Deepak remains under treatment.

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Police and an ambulance rushed to the spot after receiving information. With the help of local residents, the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar, where doctors declared Nishant dead, while Mukul was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries. Deepak is undergoing treatment.

The tragedy has left the families devastated. Mukul and Nishant were preparing for an Indian Air Force recruitment examination, while Deepak had recently been selected for the Indian Air Force and was scheduled to join training soon.

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“Nishant and Mukul had been preparing for an Air Force recruitment examination. The tragic accident cut short the promising futures of both youths and has sent shockwaves across the region,” a villager said.

Jhajjar Congress MLA and former Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal visited the Civil Hospital after learning about the accident. She met the bereaved families, expressed her condolences and assured them of all possible support.

Police have registered a case against the pick-up driver and launched an investigation into the accident.