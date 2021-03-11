Two Army officials, contractors held in Rs 22 lakh bribery case in Ambala Cantt

Ambala, August 21
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested a Lieutenant-Colonel, a Subedar Major and two contractors in an alleged case of bribery of Rs 22.48 lakh in Ambala Cantonment.
An amount of Rs 48.50 lakh was also seized during the search operations.
The arrested officials were identified as Lt-Col Rahul Pawar, who is the senior barracks store officer, and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar, both posted with the Military Engineer Services (MES), in Ambala Cantonment.
The two contractors have been identified as Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal.
Sources said a case was registered by the CBI against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe. The alleged payment of the bribe was to ensure that most of tenders
from Ambala Cantonment were awarded to the said private contractors.
As per officials, the CBI laid a trap and caught both officials and contractors in the course of transaction of Rs 22.48 lakh. Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused in Ambala and Kurukshetra, which led to the seizure of huge cash and incriminating documents at these places.
According to the release issued during searches, around Rs 32.50 lakh was recovered from the premises of the senior barracks store officer (Lt-Col) and an amount of around Rs 16 lakh was also recovered from the contractors.
A CBI spokesman said the accused would be produced before a court on Monday.
