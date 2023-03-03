Two arrested for beating Home Guards jawan

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 2

A Home Guards jawan was allegedly beaten up by an e-rickshaw driver and his brother following an altercation while he was deployed on traffic duty near Agrasen Chowk. The accused tore his uniform. Both were arrested and an FIR was registered at the Sector 14 police station here. According to the complaint filed by Sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar, many e-rickshaw drivers park their vehicles near the chowk during peak hours, causing a traffic jam.

“In the meantime, the Home Guards jawan asked an e-rickshaw driver to move his vehicle following which, he driver started abusing the jawan. The accused called his brother and they started thrashing him, threatening to kill him,” said the complainant.

An FIR was registered against the duo under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.