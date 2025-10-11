DT
Home / Haryana / Two arrested for clash at Sirsa varsity

Two arrested for clash at Sirsa varsity

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:01 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only
Two young men have been arrested in connection with a clash that broke out during a talent hunt event at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa. The incident, which reportedly involved religious remarks, escalated into a physical altercation, leaving several students injured.

According to police, the dispute took place during a two-day cultural event held from September 29 to 30. A disagreement reportedly started between students of the Law Department and those from Mewat district over clapping and whistling during performances. Tensions rose further when some individuals allegedly made remarks targeting a particular religion, leading to a violent confrontation.

A student was allegedly struck on the head with a metal bracelet (kada), causing a serious injury, while others were punched and kicked. The Civil Lines Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Mohammad Kaif, a student from Kolgaon village in Mewat.

On Thursday, the police arrested two accused Prince and Sunil, both residents of Dudianwali village near Sirsa and recovered the metal bracelet used in the assault. The two were later produced before the court, which sent them to judicial custody.

SHO Pradeep Kumar confirmed that the accused were outsiders and not enrolled at the CDLU. “They were involved in the incident and have been arrested,” he said.

