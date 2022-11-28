Two arrested for 'cow smuggling' in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 27

A crime investigation team of the police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in cow smuggling after an encounter last night. One of the accused was injured in the encounter and admitted to the Civil Hospital here.

The accused, Naseem, a resident of Bhojpur in Moradabad district, UP, and Wasim, a resident of Tanda in Rampur district, UP, were travelling to Nuh in a truck. The accused were carrying 19 head of cattle in the truck, said the police. Two head of cattle were found dead, and 13 cows, three bulls and one calf was recovered.

Palwal CIA in-charge Inspector Vishwa Gaurav said during patrolling last night, they intercepted a truck, carrying head of cattle. “The police signalled the vehicle to stop for checking but one of the persons sitting in the driver cabin opened fire. A bullet hit the bullet proof vest that I was wearing. We also opened fire in self-defence,” he added.

In the encounter, Naseem was injured, the police said. Meanwhile, Wasim, who tried to flee, was also arrested. The accused admitted their involvement in other incidents of cow smuggling in the region, the police added. A case under relevant sections of the IPC, the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act and the Arms Act has been registered.