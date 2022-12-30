Two arrested for cyber fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 29

The Faridabad police have claimed to have busted a gang of fraudsters for duping people on the pretext of providing work from home and arrested two of them, including the kingpin of the gang. The accused duped over 1,784 persons across the country. As much as Rs 64,000, 14 mobile phones and 13 SIM cards were seized from their possession, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Prabhat and Om Prakash, hailing from Bihar and living in Delhi’s Rohini area. Prabhat is the kingpin of the gang who operates his fake call centre at Rohini, Delhi, and lures people on the pretext of providing work from home and duping them.

They had targeted a Faridabad woman on the pretext of providing her work from home and duped her of over Rs 1.20 lakh. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and a team led by inspector Basant Chauhan, head of the cybercrime police station, NIT, finally nabbed the two accused.

“The gang members put an advertisement on Facebook offering work from home and mentioned a WhatsApp number to contact them. On seeing the advertisement, if someone contactedthe number, the gang members would trap him/her by offering earnings of thousands of rupees every month sitting at home and soon after they would start extorting money on the name of registration fee, ECS charge, GST, courier charge, insurance etc,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad police.

The police investigations revealed that with the help of the technology, the accused had carried out 1,784 such incidents of cyber fraud across the country, including 59 incidents in Haryana.

“The accused were produced in a city court and sent to jail while search is on for other accused involved and they will be arrested soon,” added Singh.