Two arrested for cyber fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 19

The team of Cyber Central police station arrested two fraudsters who had committed fraud of Rs 2.5 crore in the name of providing full return/benefits of lapsed insurance policy. As many as 23 mobiles used in the crime and Rs 1.81 crore were recovered from the suspects.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested from Delhi on Sunday. They have been identified as Animesh (30) and Abhishek (32), residents of Jyoti Nagar, Delhi. Abhishek has a BCom degree and Animesh is 10th pass. Both of them sell insurance policies.

The suspects were charging various types of process fees like GST, IT charge, NSDL charge, DD clearance charge and security deposit in the name of providing full returns/benefits on maturity of insurance policies in case of lapse. They had cheated people from different states of the country.

“The suspects had duped Faridabad resident Satypal after posing as an official of the Insurance Corporation from Hyderabad. They cheated Satyapal of Rs 2,48,68,632. An FIR was registered at the police station on September 26 and our team finally arrested the suspects,” SHO Surender Kumar said. The SHO added: “Both were produced in a city court after their interrogation and were sent to judicial custody.”

