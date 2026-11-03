Two arrested for duping ATM users across states in Panipat

They were allegedly involved in duping people by changing their ATM card and withdrawing money from the accounts.

The police also recovered Rs 60,000 and a motorcycle used in the crime from the accused’s possession and began a probe into the matter.

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ASP Harshit Goel said the accused had been identified as Pradeep and Sanjay of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 17 criminal cases – 10 cases against Sanjay and seven cases against Pradeep — were registered against the accused at various police stations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

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ASP Goel further said that Gabbar Singh of Sewah village in his complaint to Sector 29 Industrial Police said his 17-year-old son went to withdraw money from the PNB ATM at the village. Meanwhile, two persons engaged his son in conversation and changed his original ATM card, but Nitin didn’t even realise it. Later, the accused used the card to withdraw Rs 70,500 from his account.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and began a probe into the matter. The police, after analysing the CCTV footage, identified the accused and arrested them. The police took them on two-day police remand and during the investigation, recovered Rs 60,000 from their possession and the motorcycle they used in the crime, he added. During the investigation it came to the fore that the accused used the changed ATM card at an ATM in Sonepat and two times at petrol station, ASP Goel said.

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ASP Goel further said during the investigation it was revealed that both accused had criminal records. A total of 17 cases were found registered against accused Pradeep and Sanjay. The accused were also involved in duping people by changing ATM card in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the ASP said.