DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Two arrested for duping ATM users across states in Panipat

Two arrested for duping ATM users across states in Panipat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:12 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of Panipat police.
Advertisement

They were allegedly involved in duping people by changing their ATM card and withdrawing money from the accounts.

The police also recovered Rs 60,000 and a motorcycle used in the crime from the accused’s possession and began a probe into the matter.

Advertisement

ASP Harshit Goel said the accused had been identified as Pradeep and Sanjay of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 17 criminal cases – 10 cases against Sanjay and seven cases against Pradeep — were registered against the accused at various police stations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Advertisement

ASP Goel further said that Gabbar Singh of Sewah village in his complaint to Sector 29 Industrial Police said his 17-year-old son went to withdraw money from the PNB ATM at the village. Meanwhile, two persons engaged his son in conversation and changed his original ATM card, but Nitin didn’t even realise it. Later, the accused used the card to withdraw Rs 70,500 from his account.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and began a probe into the matter. The police, after analysing the CCTV footage, identified the accused and arrested them. The police took them on two-day police remand and during the investigation, recovered Rs 60,000 from their possession and the motorcycle they used in the crime, he added. During the investigation it came to the fore that the accused used the changed ATM card at an ATM in Sonepat and two times at petrol station, ASP Goel said.

Advertisement

ASP Goel further said during the investigation it was revealed that both accused had criminal records. A total of 17 cases were found registered against accused Pradeep and Sanjay. The accused were also involved in duping people by changing ATM card in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the ASP said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts