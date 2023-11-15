Two arrested for extorting Rs 1.25L from MCG worker

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 14

The Gurugram police caught a man red-handed while he was accepting a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh as extortion from a contractor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The police also arrested his accomplice later. An FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Naresh Pradhan and Ram Singh.

According to the police, a man lodged a complaint stating that he works at the MCG and looks after the operation/maintenance of cleanliness/garbage. He alleged that three men — Pradhan, Ram and Rajesh — pressured him into giving them Rs 25,000 every month while threatening to kill him.

“They have already taken Rs 3 lakh from me and now they are threatening me of dire consequences while not allowing me to take my vehicle to work,” the contractor said.

After registering a case, a special police team, led by Inspector Anil Kumar of the Sector 17 crime branch, was formed to nab the accused.

As per the plan, the contractor asked Pradhan to meet near the 32 milestone to take the money. As soon as he arrived at the spot, the police reached there and caught him red-handed. Later, he revealed the name of his accomplice, Ram. “Rs 1.25 lakh and a car were recovered from them. We are conducting raids to nab the third accused,” said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

