Two arrested for liquor contractor’s murder in Sirsa

Sirsa, June 29

A special police team of the CIA, Sirsa, and Rania police station, formed by Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan, has claimed to have solved the case of missing liquor contractor Rajendra from the Kharian zone. Rajendra, a resident of Neemla village, was not missing but murdered and his body was dumped in the Rajasthan Canal the police said. The police recovered Rajendra’s body and sent it for a post-mortem examination at the Sirsa General Hospital on Friday. They also arrested two suspects involved in the murder.

SP Vikrant Bhushan identified the arrested suspects as Dharmendra from Kharian village and Sonu from Mehana Khera village in Sirsa district. The police plan to present the suspects in the court to obtain their remand for further questioning. During the remand period, the police aims to recover the murder weapon, vehicle used and gather information about the other accomplices.

The incident took place on June 27, when Rajendra’s partner, Inderpal, reported at the Rania police station that both Dharmendra and Rajendra had gone missing. Taking the case seriously, SP Bhushan directed a special team to resolve the matter quickly. The team gathered crucial evidence and recovered Rajendra’s body from the Masitan Head area of the Rajasthan Canal within 24 hours. The investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in the murder.

