Two arrested for looting shopkeeper in Panipat

Panipat, January 31
The police have claimed to solve a loot incident within 24 hours and nabbed two persons of the three accused, who allegedly shot at and looted a shopkeeper in Panipat.
The arrested have been identified as Aakash of Hari Nagar and Ajay of Khukhrain.
Shashi, a resident of Shanti Nagar, in his complaint said he was sitting in his confectionery shop when three youths on a motorcycle on Saturday came to his shop and asked for a cigarette.
“One of the accused pointed a pistol at him and demanded money. As I opposed him, the other youth shot him in the thigh. They looted Rs 2,000 and my mobile phone and escaped,” he added.
The police have registered a case against Aakash, Ajay and Shehzad under various sections of the IPC. —
