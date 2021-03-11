Two arrested for murder in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 22

The Gurugram police have solved a blind murder case of a generator mechanic and arrested two taxi drivers.

The victim, Sunil (28), a native of Dadot village in Mahendergarh was found dead on the Dwarka Expressway on April 11. He was working as a generator mechanic in Gurugram.

The arrested have been identified as Jatin (25) and Umesh (26), natives of Uttar Pradesh. They were living as tenants in the Bhim Garh Kheri area and worked as taxi drivers.

The police stated that a brawl broke out between the arrested and the victim on the night of April 10 when Sunil met them near the railway station. The arrested were in an inebriated state, smashed Sunil’s head with a stone and dumped his body on the road near the Dwarka Expressway.