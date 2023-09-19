Two arrested for posting morphed photos of women

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 18

The Gurugram police have arrested two persons for allegedly morphing photos and sharing photos of women online by creating fake IDs on Instagram. A tab and four SIM cards have been seized from their possession, the police said. The police said the accused were identified as Abhishek of Bihar and Rahul Khan of Khairthal district in Rajasthan.

