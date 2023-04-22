Two arrested for smuggling liquor

Faridabad, April 21
The crime branch of the local police has recovered 17 boxes of liquor allegedly smuggled in an Audi car. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.
The police said the accused identified as Tarun and Sagar, both from Palwal district, were found to be carrying the liquor in an unauthorised way after their vehicle was intercepted by the police.
The accused were on their way to Kosi in UP to supply the liquor from Faridabad, it is claimed. He said the liquor categorised as IMFL (Indian made foreign liquor) was kept in 17 boxes in the carriage section of the vehicle.
He said both accused had been taken into police custody for interrogation, end point of supply and the number of persons involved in the racket. This is the first time when liquor was found to have been smuggled in a high-end vehicle, said a police official. A case under the Excise Act was registered in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit
At the end of a 22.5-hour countdown, the 44.4-metre-tall roc...
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US compani...
Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled
Is unveiled by NN Vohra, president of The Tribune Trust, at ...
Some are pursuing politics of hate to try to divide the country: Mamata Banerjee
Was speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz
Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours
The relatives and locals gather in large numbers to pay trib...