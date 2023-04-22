Two arrested for smuggling liquor

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 21

The crime branch of the local police has recovered 17 boxes of liquor allegedly smuggled in an Audi car. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

The police said the accused identified as Tarun and Sagar, both from Palwal district, were found to be carrying the liquor in an unauthorised way after their vehicle was intercepted by the police.

The accused were on their way to Kosi in UP to supply the liquor from Faridabad, it is claimed. He said the liquor categorised as IMFL (Indian made foreign liquor) was kept in 17 boxes in the carriage section of the vehicle.

He said both accused had been taken into police custody for interrogation, end point of supply and the number of persons involved in the racket. This is the first time when liquor was found to have been smuggled in a high-end vehicle, said a police official. A case under the Excise Act was registered in this regard.