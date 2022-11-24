Two arrested for ‘smuggling’ liquor in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 23

A truck driver and his helper were arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor last night on KMP Expressway near Pataudi on Tuesday night. The police have also seized 566 cartons of illicit liquor, which the accused was allegedly carrying in his truck.

“We have arrested a truck driver identified as Rajender, resident of Panipat in Haryana and his helper Mohar Singh, resident of Ludhiana in Punjab and are questioning them,” a spokesperson of the police Subhash Boken said.

According to the police, the crime unit of Palam Vihar was patrolling on the KMP Expressway when they got a tip-off that a truck registered in Rajasthan was carrying illicit liquor. Based on the information, the team put a barricade near Sampaka village where the truck was signalled to stop.

A senior police officer said that the truck driver stopped the truck some distance before the barricade. Two people got down from the truck and started running but the police team caught them, he added.

The documents and the e-way bill produced by the driver showed that they were transporting sawdust. But when the team checked, they found that boxes of illegal liquor were concealed under the sawdust. A total of 347 bags of wood sawdust were in the truck, the police said.