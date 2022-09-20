Two arrested in 11 vehicle theft cases

Faridabad, September 19
The local police have arrested two persons in connection with as many as 11 incidents of vehicle thefts. Four
two-wheelers and Rs 23,000 cash have been recovered from the accused.
“The accused — Ravi, alias Ranga, and Rohit, both hailing from Dayalpur village — were nabbed from the IMT area here on the charges of possessing illegal weapon three days ago. They have admitted to their involvement in 11 vehicle theft incidents in the past about one year,” said a police officer.
Both the accused have been remanded in judicial custody after interrogation.
