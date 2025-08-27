Two arrested in Bhuna murder case after Mahapanchayat ultimatum

The police arrested two suspects on Monday, just hours after a Mahapanchayat in Bhuna grain market issued a three-day ultimatum demanding action in the Scorpio-bike case that led to the death of Vijay Kumar Valmiki.

The families of the victims and local residents had accused police of negligence and delay, alleging that what was initially shown as a road accident was, in fact, a planned conspiracy.

According to relatives, on August 19, first-year college student Amandeep Singh left college with friends Sahil and Sumit on a bike when Vijay Kumar joined them. Barely 50 metres from the college gate, their bike was hit by a speeding black Scorpio. Vijay died on the spot, while the other three sustained serious injuries.

Although the case was initially registered as an accident, suspicion grew within days, with CCTV footage and fresh evidence pointing to foul play.

The Mahapanchayat was chaired by former trade union president Ajay Mehta and conducted by municipal representative Pankaj Pasrija. It warned the police to arrest the culprits by August 28, failing which residents threatened road blockades and sit-ins at police stations.

SHO Om Prakash Bishnoi, who was present, assured the gathering that all accused would be nabbed within the deadline.

Vijay’s father, Mahendra Singh Valmiki, said: “Seven people were involved in the incident. It was a planned conspiracy. The case was first projected as an accident but later turned into murder after crucial evidence and CCTV footage came to light.”

Within hours of the Mahapanchayat, Ratia police arrested two men — Pawanjeet from Baijalpur and Vishnu alias VK from Parta village in Fatehabad district.

DSP Ratia Nar Singh said, “A specially formed team, using CCTV footage, mobile data, witness statements and a thorough scene investigation, established that the crime was premeditated. Both accused admitted their guilt in custody and revealed they acted due to personal enmity, attempting to disguise the murder as an accident.”