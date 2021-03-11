Two arrested in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 29

A team of Yamunanagar police have arrested two persons in connection with a case of ransom demand of Rs 50 lakh from a trader and opening fire at his shop.

The accused have been identified as Sagar of Bijopur village of Muzafarnagar district and Dushyant of Balsua Isopur village of Saharnpur district.

The accused were produced before the Duty Magistrate who sent them to four days police remand today. SP Mohit Handa said the arrested accused belonged to the gang of Narender Rana of Kutubpur village in UP. He said four cases in UP and 10 cases in Haryana were registered against Narender Rana.

Rajesh Rana, incharge of the police team, said Narender Rana had called trader Sumeet Narula of Laxmi Garden Colony of Yamaunagar, who ran a shop on Sasauli road in Yamunanagar, on May 22. He said he threatened him that he would have to give him Rs 50 lakh by 12 noon on May 23.He said he also threatened that if he failed to give the said amount, he would have to face dire consequences. He said the caller again called him on May 23 demanding the said ransom amount. According to the information, when the shopkeeper Sumeet Narula didn’t pay the ransom money and got an FIR registered in this connection, two unknown persons came at his shop in the evening on May 25 and opened fire on his shop, but no one was present at the shop at that time.