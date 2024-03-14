Two arrested with 7 stolen motorbikes

Yamunanagar, March 13
A team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell has arrested two persons and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.
The accused allegedly sold the stolen motorcycles for Rs only 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the accused had been identified as Rohit and Shahrukh Khan, residents of Sarawa village of the district. The suspects were produced in a court today, which sent them to judicial custody.
Sukhwinder Rana, incharge of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell, said they got a tip-off that a man would go to Uttar Pradesh via Pahadipur Naka with a stolen motorcycle.
He said a team was formed which put up a barricade at Pahadipur. “After some time, Rohit came on a motorcycle. When the team interrogated him, he admitted that his motorcycle was indeed a stolen one,” said Sukhwinder Rana.
He also told the police that he had sold stolen motorcycles to a resident of his village, Shahrukh, who, too was then arrested. He said nine cases of vehicle thefts had been registered against them. They were in jail for sometime and started stealing again after coming out on bail.
