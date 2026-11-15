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Home / Haryana / Two arrested with over 3.5 kg of cannabis, illicit liquor in Kurukshetra

Two arrested with over 3.5 kg of cannabis, illicit liquor in Kurukshetra

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:07 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Kurukshetra police.
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The Kurukshetra police have arrested two men and recovered over 3.5 kg of cannabis and illicit liquor from their possession.

The accused were identified as Sajan and Raghu, residents of Deha colony in Shahabad.

As per the Kurukshetra police spokesperson on November 12, the Shahabad police received a tip-off that Sajan and Raghu were engaged in the sale of cannabis and illicit country liquor. It was reported that the duo had concealed the cannabis and liquor either at a shop located within Deha Colony or inside their car. Acting on this information, a raid was conducted and both the accused were found inside the shop.

The police spokesman said during checking the police team recovered 3.5 kg of cannabis, over Rs 29,900 in cash, and 81 quarters of liquor, and 3 bottles of country-made liquor from the shop. A subsequent search of their car led to the recovery of another 500 quarter-bottles of country liquor. A case was registered against the accused at the Shahabad police station. The accused were arrested, and the car was also seized.

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