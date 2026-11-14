Two arrested with six motorcycles in Fatehabad

In an unusual attempt to evade the police, two motorcycle thieves allegedly changed the appearance of stolen bikes to make them look like scrap-carrying vehicles. The Fatehabad police arrested two accused and recovered six stolen motorcycles from them on Friday, solving six theft cases across Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

The accused were identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Bhattu Kalan, and Manish, a scrap dealer originally from Kalanwali in Sirsa, currently living in Bhattu Kalan.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Divyanshi Singla said the breakthrough came after a motorcycle was stolen from the Civil Hospital in Fatehabad on October 20. A case was registered on October 24.

The CCTV footage from the hospital showed the accused stealing the motorcycle. The Anti-Vehicle Theft (AVT) staff analysed the footage, identified the accused and arrested them.

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During investigation, the police recovered six stolen motorcycles linked to five cases in Fatehabad and one in Sirsa. The police are now investigating the possible involvement of the accused in other vehicle thefts.

Singla said strict action would continue against vehicle thieves. The ASP urged residents to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.