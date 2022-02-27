Two arrested with stolen vehicles

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 26

A team of the anti-vehicle theft cell of the Yamunanagar police arrested two persons and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sudesh of Mehmodpur Brahman village and Ajay of Dadupur village of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were on Saturday produced before a court in Jagadhri, which sent them to judicial custody.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said they had received a tip-off, after which a team of the anti-vehicle theft cell arrested Sudesh and Ajay near Kalanaur village on Haryana-UP border.

He said the accused were riding on a stolen motorcycle and were going to UP to sell the vehicle.

Ramesh Rana, in-charge of the cell, said during interrogation, the accused had confessed that they stole seven motorcycles from Yamunanagar.

“All seven stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession,” said Ramesh Rana.