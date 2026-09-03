Two bodies ‘found’; no official word about missing soldiers

There was no official word till Thursday evening about the status of two Special Forces soldiers who were swept away in the Yamuna during an exercise two days ago, even as reports that two bodies have been recovered are doing the rounds.

Citing police sources and locals, reports say that a body was recovered along the river bank near Bartha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, 14 km downstream from the Hathnikund Barrage where the incident took place. Another body was found 200 km downstream from a canal near Jind city.

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Pictures and videos of a body being loaded on an Army helicopter, purportedly shot by locals, have also cropped up on social media.

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A spokesperson of the Western Command said at the moment, the Army had no further official information regarding the incident that could be shared.

On September 1, during a joint watermanship training at the barrage in Yamunanagar district, a boat carrying five soldiers got caught in strong currents. The teams made swift efforts to retrieve the boat. However, the boat got stuck in strong eddies around the sluice gates and capsized. Three Army personnel survived.

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The troops had deployed from a Chinook helicopter. A full-scale search and rescue mission, including helicopters and drones, was launched by the Army, IAF, local police and civil administration.