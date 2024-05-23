Two booked for abuse of minors

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: Two minor girls of a village were allegedly sexually abused by two persons in Yamunanagar district. The 15-year-old girls, who study in Class 10 at a government school in Chhappar, are friends. On the complaint of a girl’s mother, a case was registered against Deepak Kumar and Sahil under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 342 and 506 of the IPC at Chhappar police station. On May 18, the girls returned home late from school. When their parents asked them the reason, they told them that two persons took them to a hotel and sexually abused them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar