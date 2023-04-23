Two booked for duping people on promise of MES jobs

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 22

The Ambala police have booked two men for allegedly duping several people to the tune of Rs 7.50 lakh on the promise of providing them jobs in the Military Engineer Service (MES) in Punjab.

The accused were identified as Amit and Karan, residents of Ambala Cantonment.

Satish Kumar, Vikas Verma and Deepankar Verma, in a complaint to the police, stated that they met accused Amit through a friend and he had sought Rs 4.50 lakh per person for the jobs of clerk in the MES.

While Rs 2.50 lakh per person was to be given in advance, the remaining amount was to be given after receiving the joining letter.

As per the complaint, on April 10, 2021, Amit took Rs 7.50 lakh and assured them that he would arrange the jobs soon. He also got some documents signed during the medical examination in Punjab and then called them for an interview in a hotel.

In December 2021, the accused provided the complainants joining letters for the posts of clerk in Punjab and then in March last year told them to collect their ID cards.

The complainants said the cards and the joining letters were later found to be fake and also learnt that Karan was the mastermind behind the scam.

A case has been registered at the Ambala City police station under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.