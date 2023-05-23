Two booked for duping three job aspirants of Rs 73L

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 22

In another job and immigration scam, two men have been booked for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and later sending them to Canada through work permit.

A case has been registered against Vinod Kumar and Ashutosh Garg, residents of Yamunanagar, after the victims approached a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Mamchand Saini, a resident of Kurukshetra, stated that he was a retired government employee and was running a paying guest facility. Vinod had come to stay there in September 2022.

“Vinod Kumar told me that he had good links with an FCI official in Delhi and a BJP minister, and can help arrange jobs. He sought Rs 15 lakh for each job. I gave him Rs 43 lakh and education certificates of my son Sumit, niece and another relative,” Saini said. “Vinod took Sumit to Delhi and later claimed that the Centre has put the jobs on hold.”

“The accused said he had a travel agent and will send the three to Canada on work permit and demanded Rs 30 lakh more. After consulting with my family, I gave the documents to him. However, he failed to do so,” Saini added.

A case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Sadar Thanesar police station.