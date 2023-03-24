Two booked for firing at woman

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 23

A Sector 9 woman resident had a narrow escape after two unidentified youths allegedly fired at her while she was at her home on Wednesday evening. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 9A police station, said the police.

According to the complaint filed by Sarita Sharma, a resident of Sector 9, two youths were standing at the gate of her house and fired at her. “I had a narrow escape. The bullet nearly hit me in the head. After hearing the sound of the bullet, my husband came out. That’s when the youths ran away,” said Sarita in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused under Sections 307 (murder attempt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act at the Sector 9A police station.