Two booked for ‘gang-rape’

Palwal, October 7
A case has been registered against two persons for allegdly gang-raping a woman at gunpoint in Palwal. No arrest has been made so far.
According to the police, the incident took place on the night of October 5 at a village falling under the jurisdiction of the Hasanpur police station.
The victim (30) and her son were in the house when the incident took place. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the two men, hailing from the same village, raped her on gunpoint and threatened to kill her and her son if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
It is being said that the accused was nursing a grudge against her husband.
